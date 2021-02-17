Blackstone Long Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

Blackstone Long Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.082 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BGX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGX was $13.96, representing a -15.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.51 and a 77.61% increase over the 52 week low of $7.86.

