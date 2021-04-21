Blackstone Long Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 22, 2021

Blackstone Long Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.081 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BGX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -19% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.34, the dividend yield is 6.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGX was $14.34, representing a -0.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.46 and a 33.64% increase over the 52 week low of $10.73.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BGX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.