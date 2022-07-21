Blackstone Logs Q2 Loss On Decreased Revenue

(RTTNews) - Blackstone Inc. (BX) on Thursday reported net loss of $29.393 million or $0.04 per share in the second quarter compared with net income of $1.309 billion or $1.82 per share a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $629.22 million from $5.291 billion a year ago, impacted primarily by investment loss.

Blackstone has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.27 per share to be paid on August 8, to stock holders of record as on August 1.

