Blackstone Life Sciences Signs Deal With JNJ To Jointly Fund Clinical Development Of Bleximenib

(RTTNews) - Blackstone Life Sciences, a division of Blackstone Inc. (BX), Monday announced a research and development funding agreement with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to advance the clinical development of bleximenib for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia.

Under this agreement, bleximenib's promising clinical data along with Johnson & Johnson's deep expertise in hematologic malignancies is expected to create a strong foundation to address critical gaps in patient care.

Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson and funds managed by the company will jointly finance a portion of the ongoing and future clinical trials of bleximenib.

In the pre-market hours, BX is trading at $120.25, down 0.85 percent, and JNJ is trading at $242.52 on the New York Stock Exchange.

