Blackstone invests $2 bln in Alnylam Pharma

April 13 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group Inc BX.N said on Monday it invested $2 billion in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNY.O through an equity-and-debt deal, giving the drugmaker a financial boost to develop its experimental therapies.

Under the deal, Blackstone purchased 50% of the royalties on global sales of Alnylam's cholesterol therapy inclisiran, currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. (https://reut.rs/3ckcTyF)

