US Markets
BX

Blackstone invests $2 bln in Alnylam Pharma

Contributor
Saumya Sibi Joseph Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Blackstone Group Inc said on Monday it invested $2 billion in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc through an equity-and-debt deal, giving the drugmaker a financial boost to develop its experimental therapies.

April 13 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group Inc BX.N said on Monday it invested $2 billion in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNY.O through an equity-and-debt deal, giving the drugmaker a financial boost to develop its experimental therapies.

Under the deal, Blackstone purchased 50% of the royalties on global sales of Alnylam's cholesterol therapy inclisiran, currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. (https://reut.rs/3ckcTyF)

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((saumya.joseph@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2676; Twitter: @SaumyaSibi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BX ALNY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular