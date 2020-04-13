US Markets
BX

Blackstone invests $2 bln in Alnylam, boosting gene-silencing drug development

Contributor
Saumya Sibi Joseph Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Blackstone Group Inc said on Monday it invested $2 billion in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc through an equity-and-debt deal, giving the drugmaker a financial boost to develop its gene-silencing therapies.

Adds details on deal, shares, background

April 13 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group Inc BX.N said on Monday it invested $2 billion in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNY.O through an equity-and-debt deal, giving the drugmaker a financial boost to develop its gene-silencing therapies.

Alnylam, whose shares were nearly 7% higher in premarket trading, specializes in the development of medicines using the Nobel prize-winning RNA interference (RNAi) technology and earlier this month agreed to develop treatments for the new coronavirus with Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR.O.

Blackstone said on Monday it purchased 50% of the royalties on global sales of Alnylam's cholesterol therapy inclisiran, currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. (https://reut.rs/3ckcTyF)

Inclisiran, belonging to a class of drugs that inhibit a protein known as PCSK9, was co-developed with The Medicines Co, which was bought by Novartis AG NOVN.S earlier this year.

The private equity firm said it would provide $1 billion in committed payments to Alnylam, a term loan of up to $750 million, and purchase $100 million of the drugmaker's common stock.

Shares of Alnylam rose nearly 7% to $123.11 in premarket trading.

Alnylam was the first drugmaker to win U.S. approval for a treatment using the RNAi technology, which works by targeting and "silencing" specific genetic material, blocking the production of deadly proteins that cause diseases.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((saumya.joseph@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2676; Twitter: @SaumyaSibi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BX ALNY VIR NOVN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular