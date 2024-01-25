Blackstone Inc. Reveals Drop In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Blackstone Inc. (BX) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $151.80 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $557.85 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 24.1% to $1.29 billion from $1.70 billion last year.

Blackstone Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

