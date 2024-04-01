Blackstone Inc. (BX) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Blackstone Inc. (BX) closed the most recent trading day at $131.03, moving -0.26% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.2% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.11%.

The investment manager's shares have seen an increase of 2.56% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's gain of 4.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.32%.

The upcoming earnings release of Blackstone Inc. will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1, marking a 3.09% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.55 billion, indicating a 2.66% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.92 per share and a revenue of $12.38 billion, representing changes of +24.56% and +27.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Blackstone Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Blackstone Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Blackstone Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.69. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.26.

It's also important to note that BX currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.05. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.02.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 94, this industry ranks in the top 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Blackstone Inc. (BX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

