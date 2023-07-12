Blackstone Inc. (BX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Blackstone Inc. (BX) closed at $98.18, marking a -0.29% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment manager had gained 8.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.34%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Blackstone Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 20, 2023. On that day, Blackstone Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.94 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 36.91%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.4 billion, down 42.14% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.26 per share and revenue of $10.79 billion. These totals would mark changes of -17.6% and -14.3%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Blackstone Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.05% lower within the past month. Blackstone Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Blackstone Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.12. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.95.

It is also worth noting that BX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.6. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Blackstone Inc. (BX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

