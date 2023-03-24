Blackstone Inc. (BX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Blackstone Inc. (BX) closed the most recent trading day at $83.94, moving -0.6% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.56% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment manager had lost 7.22% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 9.49% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 1.48% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Blackstone Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.01, down 34.84% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.51 billion, down 28.33% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.66 per share and revenue of $11.91 billion, which would represent changes of -9.86% and -5.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Blackstone Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Blackstone Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Blackstone Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.14. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.88, which means Blackstone Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, BX's PEG ratio is currently 1.84. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Miscellaneous Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.73 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Blackstone Inc. (BX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.