Blackstone Inc. (BX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Blackstone Inc. (BX) closed the latest trading day at $123.68, indicating a -0.71% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.54%.

The the stock of investment manager has fallen by 4.24% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 4.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Blackstone Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1, reflecting a 3.09% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.55 billion, showing a 2.66% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.92 per share and revenue of $12.38 billion, which would represent changes of +24.56% and +27.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Blackstone Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.56% downward. As of now, Blackstone Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Blackstone Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.31 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.34 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that BX currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Miscellaneous Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.99 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, finds itself in the bottom 43% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

