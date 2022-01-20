Blackstone Inc. (BX) Stock Moves -0.62%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Blackstone Inc. (BX) closed at $111.56, marking a -0.62% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.1% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.89%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment manager had lost 13.98% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.59% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.81% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Blackstone Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 27, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.34, up 18.58% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.1 billion, up 10.73% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Blackstone Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.63% higher within the past month. Blackstone Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Blackstone Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.55 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.38, so we one might conclude that Blackstone Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that BX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.87. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

