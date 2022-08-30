Blackstone Inc. (BX) Stock Moves -0.59%: What You Should Know

Blackstone Inc. (BX) closed at $95.62 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.59% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment manager had lost 6.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.78%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.28%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Blackstone Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Blackstone Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.02 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 20.31%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.59 billion, down 14.92% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.17 per share and revenue of $13.22 billion, which would represent changes of +8.39% and +13.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Blackstone Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% higher. Blackstone Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Blackstone Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.62 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.56.

Also, we should mention that BX has a PEG ratio of 1.83. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.55 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 132, which puts it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits. See Zacks' Top Stocks to Profit from the EV Revolution >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Blackstone Inc. (BX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.