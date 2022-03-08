Blackstone Inc. (BX) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know

Blackstone Inc. (BX) closed the most recent trading day at $108.62, moving -0.39% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment manager had lost 17.17% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 8.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.24% in that time.

Blackstone Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.26, up 31.25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.3 billion, up 61.02% from the year-ago period.

BX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.45 per share and revenue of $13.57 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.26% and +16.33%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Blackstone Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Blackstone Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Blackstone Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.01. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.87.

Investors should also note that BX has a PEG ratio of 0.84 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Miscellaneous Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.79 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

