Blackstone Inc. (BX) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Blackstone Inc. (BX) closed at $121.35, marking a -0.3% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.64% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment manager had gained 15.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.16%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.73%.

Blackstone Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Blackstone Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.54 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 87.8%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.64 billion, up 71.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.71 per share and revenue of $13.85 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.71% and +18.76%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Blackstone Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Blackstone Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Blackstone Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.32 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.51.

It is also worth noting that BX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 219, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.