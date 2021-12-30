Blackstone Inc. (BX) Stock Moves -0.01%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Blackstone Inc. (BX) closed at $128.50, marking a -0.01% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment manager had lost 6.64% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.11% in that time.

Blackstone Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.27, up 12.39% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.01 billion, up 7.45% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.35 per share and revenue of $10.22 billion. These totals would mark changes of +64.15% and +56.85%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Blackstone Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% higher. Blackstone Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Blackstone Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.54. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.13, so we one might conclude that Blackstone Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, BX's PEG ratio is currently 1.17. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Miscellaneous Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.88 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.