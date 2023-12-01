Blackstone Inc. (BX) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Blackstone Inc. (BX) ended the recent trading session at $114.28, demonstrating a +1.7% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.82%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.55%.

The investment manager's stock has climbed by 14.43% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 10.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.16%.

The upcoming earnings release of Blackstone Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.04, down 2.8% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.59 billion, up 10.43% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.88 per share and revenue of $9.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of -24.95% and -22.59%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Blackstone Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.88% lower. Right now, Blackstone Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at valuation, Blackstone Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.99. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.36.

We can also see that BX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.76. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.06.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

