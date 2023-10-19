Blackstone Inc. (BX) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Blackstone Inc. (BX) reported $2.32 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 10.4%. EPS of $0.94 for the same period compares to $1.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.53 billion, representing a surprise of -8.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4.08%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.98.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Blackstone Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Fee-Earning Assets Under Management Rollforward - Private Equity : $167.79 billion compared to the $174.36 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $167.79 billion compared to the $174.36 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Fee-Earning Assets Under Management Rollforward - Real Estate : $284.94 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $282.38 billion.

: $284.94 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $282.38 billion. Fee-Earning Assets Under Management Rollforward - Hedge Fund Solutions : $71.13 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $77.59 billion.

: $71.13 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $77.59 billion. Fee-Earning Assets Under Management Rollforward - Credit & Insurance : $210.69 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $210.3 billion.

: $210.69 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $210.3 billion. Segment Revenues- Real Estate- Fee Related Performance Revenues : $127.84 million compared to the $180.57 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $127.84 million compared to the $180.57 million average estimate based on four analysts. Segment Revenues- Fee Related Performance Revenues : $274.55 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $298.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.2%.

: $274.55 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $298.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.2%. Segment Revenues- Credit & Insurance- Fee Related Performance Revenues : $146.71 million versus $118.31 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $146.71 million versus $118.31 million estimated by four analysts on average. Segment Revenues- Real Estate- Realized Performance Revenues : $17.42 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $144.12 million.

: $17.42 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $144.12 million. Segment Revenues- Real Estate- Fee Related Compensation : -$199.38 million compared to the -$224.39 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: -$199.38 million compared to the -$224.39 million average estimate based on four analysts. Segment Revenues- Private Equity- Realized Performance Revenues : $299.27 million versus $280.15 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $299.27 million versus $280.15 million estimated by four analysts on average. Segment Revenues- Realized Performance Revenues : $337.94 million compared to the $478.79 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28% year over year.

: $337.94 million compared to the $478.79 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28% year over year. Segment Revenues- Hedge Fund Solutions- Base Management Fees: $131.35 million versus $141.06 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Shares of Blackstone Inc. have returned -10.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Blackstone Inc. (BX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.