Blackstone Inc. (BX) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Blackstone Inc. (BX) ended the recent trading session at $133.13, demonstrating a +0.39% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.04%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment manager had gained 19.07% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 8.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.28% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Blackstone Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.03, down 3.74% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.58 billion, indicating a 10.34% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.86 per share and a revenue of $9.74 billion, signifying shifts of -25.34% and -22.61%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Blackstone Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.46% lower. Blackstone Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

With respect to valuation, Blackstone Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 34.33. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.46 for its industry.

Investors should also note that BX has a PEG ratio of 5.33 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Miscellaneous Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.16 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, positioning it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.