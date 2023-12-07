Blackstone Inc. (BX) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Blackstone Inc. (BX) closed at $113.86, marking a +1.56% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.18%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.37%.

Shares of the investment manager witnessed a gain of 13.06% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 6.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.39%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Blackstone Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.04, marking a 2.8% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.59 billion, showing a 10.43% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.88 per share and revenue of $9.75 billion, which would represent changes of -24.95% and -22.59%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Blackstone Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.88% lower within the past month. Right now, Blackstone Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Blackstone Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.92. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.55.

We can also see that BX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.75. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.04 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, positioning it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Blackstone Inc. (BX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.