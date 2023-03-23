Blackstone Inc. (BX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Blackstone Inc. (BX) closed at $84.45, marking a +0.56% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment manager had lost 7.61% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 8.5% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1.21% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Blackstone Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Blackstone Inc. to post earnings of $1.01 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 34.84%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.51 billion, down 28.33% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.66 per share and revenue of $11.91 billion. These totals would mark changes of -9.86% and -5.44%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Blackstone Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Blackstone Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Blackstone Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.04. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.92.

Also, we should mention that BX has a PEG ratio of 1.83. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.73 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

