Blackstone Inc. (BX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Blackstone Inc. (BX) closed at $79.05 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.82% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment manager had lost 13.72% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.49% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Blackstone Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Blackstone Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.03 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 39.77%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.69 billion, down 39.72% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.13 per share and revenue of $12.93 billion, which would represent changes of +7.55% and +10.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Blackstone Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.34% lower. Blackstone Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Blackstone Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.14 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.2, which means Blackstone Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that BX has a PEG ratio of 1.89. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, putting it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

