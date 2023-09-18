Blackstone Inc. (BX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Blackstone Inc. (BX) closed at $114.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.51% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment manager had gained 15.27% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 1.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Blackstone Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Blackstone Inc. to post earnings of $0.99 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.6%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.5 billion, down 3.71% from the prior-year quarter.

BX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.16 per share and revenue of $10.52 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -19.54% and -16.42%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Blackstone Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% higher within the past month. Blackstone Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Blackstone Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 27.33. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.11.

Meanwhile, BX's PEG ratio is currently 2.07. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.21 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.