Blackstone Inc. (BX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Blackstone Inc. (BX) closed at $92.83 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.75% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment manager had lost 25.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 9.62%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.3%.

Blackstone Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Blackstone Inc. to post earnings of $1.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 31.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.64 billion, up 71.8% from the prior-year quarter.

BX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.71 per share and revenue of $13.85 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.71% and +18.76%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Blackstone Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Blackstone Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Blackstone Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.98 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.19, which means Blackstone Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that BX has a PEG ratio of 0.96 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Miscellaneous Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.6 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

