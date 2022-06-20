Blackstone Inc. (BX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Blackstone Inc. (BX) closed the most recent trading day at $90.25, moving +0.64% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment manager had lost 16.1% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 9.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.02% in that time.

Blackstone Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Blackstone Inc. to post earnings of $1.54 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 87.8%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.64 billion, up 71.8% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.71 per share and revenue of $13.85 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.71% and +18.76%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Blackstone Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Blackstone Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Blackstone Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.81 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.73, which means Blackstone Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that BX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.95. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Financial - Miscellaneous Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.71 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

