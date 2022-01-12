Blackstone Inc. (BX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Blackstone Inc. (BX) closed the most recent trading day at $122.34, moving +0.86% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment manager had lost 4.27% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 4.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.12% in that time.

Blackstone Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Blackstone Inc. to post earnings of $1.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.39%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.02 billion, up 7.75% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Blackstone Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.58% higher. Blackstone Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Blackstone Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.49. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.31.

Meanwhile, BX's PEG ratio is currently 0.94. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Miscellaneous Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.91 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

