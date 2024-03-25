Blackstone Inc. (BX) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Blackstone Inc. (BX) closed the latest trading day at $128.84, indicating a +0.77% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.31% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.41%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.27%.

The investment manager's stock has climbed by 2.2% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 3.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.05%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Blackstone Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1, marking a 3.09% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.55 billion, reflecting a 2.66% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.92 per share and a revenue of $12.38 billion, representing changes of +24.56% and +27.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Blackstone Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.07% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Blackstone Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Blackstone Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.98. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.33, so one might conclude that Blackstone Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that BX currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.02. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry stood at 0.99 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, positioning it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

