Blackstone Inc. (BX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Blackstone Inc. (BX) closed the most recent trading day at $99.66, moving +0.65% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment manager had lost 4.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 4.31%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.8%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Blackstone Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Blackstone Inc. to post earnings of $0.99 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.6%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.53 billion, down 2.24% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.16 per share and revenue of $10.58 billion, which would represent changes of -19.54% and -15.96%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Blackstone Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.16% higher. Blackstone Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Blackstone Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.79 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.75.

It is also worth noting that BX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.8. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.05 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.