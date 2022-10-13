Blackstone Inc. (BX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Blackstone Inc. (BX) closed at $86.31, marking a +0.9% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.6%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.83%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment manager had lost 10.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 12.55%, while the S&P 500 lost 12.9%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Blackstone Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Blackstone Inc. to post earnings of $0.97 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 24.22%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.58 billion, down 15.14% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.11 per share and revenue of $13.15 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.13% and +12.74%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Blackstone Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.02% lower. Blackstone Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Blackstone Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.73 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.79.

Meanwhile, BX's PEG ratio is currently 1.85. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Blackstone Inc. (BX): Free Stock Analysis Report



