Blackstone Inc. (BX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Blackstone Inc. (BX) closed at $96.80 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.45% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.46% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment manager had lost 11.43% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 6.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.94% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Blackstone Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.54, up 87.8% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.64 billion, up 71.8% from the year-ago period.

BX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.71 per share and revenue of $13.85 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.71% and +18.76%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Blackstone Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Blackstone Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Blackstone Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.72. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.5.

We can also see that BX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.01. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.7 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

