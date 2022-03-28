Blackstone Inc. (BX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Blackstone Inc. (BX) closed the most recent trading day at $124.53, moving +0.59% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.27%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment manager had lost 3.87% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 1.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.76% in that time.

Blackstone Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.23, up 28.13% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.22 billion, up 57.39% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.35 per share and revenue of $13.23 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.16% and +13.42%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Blackstone Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.9% lower within the past month. Blackstone Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Blackstone Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.16. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.69, which means Blackstone Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that BX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.97. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.84 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.