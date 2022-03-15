Blackstone Inc. (BX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Blackstone Inc. (BX) closed at $109.72 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.88% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.82%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment manager had lost 10.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 5.3%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.01%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Blackstone Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Blackstone Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.23 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 28.13%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.22 billion, up 57.39% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.35 per share and revenue of $13.23 billion, which would represent changes of +12.16% and +13.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Blackstone Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.9% lower. Blackstone Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Blackstone Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.35. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.55, so we one might conclude that Blackstone Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that BX has a PEG ratio of 0.85 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Miscellaneous Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.73 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.