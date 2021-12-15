Blackstone Inc. (BX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Blackstone Inc. (BX) closed at $127.87 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.92% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.64% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment manager had lost 12.14% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 3.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.83% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Blackstone Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Blackstone Inc. to post earnings of $1.30 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.04%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.01 billion, up 7.45% from the year-ago period.

BX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.35 per share and revenue of $10.22 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +64.15% and +56.85%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Blackstone Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Blackstone Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Blackstone Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.16. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.46, so we one might conclude that Blackstone Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that BX has a PEG ratio of 1.16. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Financial - Miscellaneous Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.86 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

