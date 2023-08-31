Blackstone Inc. (BX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Blackstone Inc. (BX) closed the most recent trading day at $106.37, moving +1.41% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.48%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment manager had gained 1.94% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 2.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Blackstone Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.99, down 6.6% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.53 billion, down 2.24% from the prior-year quarter.

BX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.16 per share and revenue of $10.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -19.54% and -15.96%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Blackstone Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% higher within the past month. Blackstone Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Blackstone Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.2. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.84, which means Blackstone Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that BX has a PEG ratio of 1.91. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Miscellaneous Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.05 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

