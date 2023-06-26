Blackstone Inc. (BX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Blackstone Inc. (BX) closed at $88.78, marking a +1.07% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.58%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment manager had gained 2.5% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 1.96% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.01% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Blackstone Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Blackstone Inc. to post earnings of $0.94 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 36.91%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.4 billion, down 42.14% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.30 per share and revenue of $10.79 billion. These totals would mark changes of -16.83% and -14.3%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Blackstone Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower within the past month. Blackstone Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Blackstone Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.42. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.15.

Meanwhile, BX's PEG ratio is currently 1.41. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Miscellaneous Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.05 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

