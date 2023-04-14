Blackstone Inc. (BX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Blackstone Inc. (BX) closed at $85.32 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.2% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment manager had lost 3.38% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 3.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.71% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Blackstone Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 20, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.95, down 38.71% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.48 billion, down 29.16% from the year-ago period.

BX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.50 per share and revenue of $11.81 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -12.96% and -6.22%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Blackstone Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.33% lower. Blackstone Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Blackstone Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.73. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.45.

We can also see that BX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.92. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Blackstone Inc. (BX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.