Blackstone Inc. (BX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2021

Blackstone Inc. (BX) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 55.71% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $136.49, the dividend yield is 3.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BX was $136.49, representing a -4.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $143.03 and a 176.3% increase over the 52 week low of $49.40.

BX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) and T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW). BX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.29. Zacks Investment Research reports BX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 62.94%, compared to an industry average of 21.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bx Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BX as a top-10 holding:

Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF ETF (DALT)

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PSP)

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (PFI)

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (QMOM)

Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PFI with an increase of 8.25% over the last 100 days. DALT has the highest percent weighting of BX at 6.36%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.