Blackstone Inc. (BX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Blackstone Inc. (BX) closed at $92.04, marking a -1.58% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment manager had lost 0.61% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 2.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.29% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Blackstone Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Blackstone Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.02 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 20.31%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.61 billion, down 14.34% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.17 per share and revenue of $13.34 billion, which would represent changes of +8.39% and +14.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Blackstone Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% higher. Blackstone Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Blackstone Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.09. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.96, so we one might conclude that Blackstone Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that BX has a PEG ratio of 1.77. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Miscellaneous Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.59 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.>>Show me how I could profit from the metaverse!



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Blackstone Inc. (BX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.