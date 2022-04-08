Blackstone Inc. (BX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Blackstone Inc. (BX) closed the most recent trading day at $114.97, moving -0.58% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment manager had lost 1.04% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 5.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.36% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Blackstone Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 21, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.17, up 21.88% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.22 billion, up 57.39% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.47 per share and revenue of $13.23 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.68% and +13.42%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Blackstone Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.37% higher. Blackstone Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Blackstone Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.15 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.04.

Investors should also note that BX has a PEG ratio of 1.62 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Miscellaneous Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.72 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

