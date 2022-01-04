Blackstone Inc. (BX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Blackstone Inc. (BX) closed at $124.94, marking a -1.33% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.06% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment manager had lost 6.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 5.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.76%.

Blackstone Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.27, up 12.39% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.01 billion, up 7.45% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Blackstone Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% lower within the past month. Blackstone Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Blackstone Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.7. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.53, so we one might conclude that Blackstone Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that BX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.98. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Miscellaneous Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.9 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

