Blackstone Inc. (BX) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Blackstone Inc. (BX) standing at $122.90, reflecting a +0.45% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.56%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment manager had gained 9.13% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 4.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.56% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Blackstone Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Blackstone Inc. to post earnings of $1.03 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 3.74%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.58 billion, showing a 10.34% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Blackstone Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.66% lower. Blackstone Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Blackstone Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.63. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.27, which means Blackstone Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, BX's PEG ratio is currently 3.67. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. BX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, placing it within the bottom 41% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

