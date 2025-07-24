Blackstone Inc. Q2 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Blackstone Inc. (BX) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $764.24 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $444.41 million, or $0.58 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Blackstone Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $944.16 million or $1.21 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 32.7% to $3.711 billion from $2.796 billion last year.

Blackstone Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $764.24 Mln. vs. $444.41 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.98 vs. $0.58 last year. -Revenue: $3.711 Bln vs. $2.796 Bln last year.

