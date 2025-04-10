Blackstone Inc. (BX) Surges 14.4%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Blackstone Inc. (BX) shares ended the last trading session 14.4% higher at $137.36. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 13.1% loss over the past four weeks.

Blackstone shares rallied sharply as markets responded positively to President Trump’s announcement of a 90-day tariff suspension for non-retaliating countries. The move alleviated trade tensions, boosting investor sentiment and driving a notable surge in BX stock.

This investment manager is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.14 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +16.3%. Revenues are expected to be $2.88 billion, up 12.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Blackstone Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on BX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Blackstone Inc. is part of the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. Bitcoin Depot Inc. (BTM), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2.5% lower at $1.17. BTM has returned -9.1% in the past month.

For Bitcoin Depot Inc. , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +13.6% over the past month to $0.09. This represents a change of +136% from what the company reported a year ago. Bitcoin Depot Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

