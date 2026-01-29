Blackstone Inc. (BX) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2025, Blackstone Inc. (BX) reported revenue of $3.94 billion, down 5.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.75, compared to $1.69 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.55% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.63 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.52, the EPS surprise was +15.17%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Fee-Earning Assets Under Management Rollforward - Private Equity : $240.96 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $240.36 billion.

: $240.96 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $240.36 billion. Fee-Earning Assets Under Management Rollforward - Real Estate : $279.43 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $283.61 billion.

: $279.43 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $283.61 billion. Fee-Earning Assets Under Management Rollforward - Hedge Fund Solutions (Multi-Asset Investing) : $85.65 billion compared to the $85.01 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $85.65 billion compared to the $85.01 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Fee-Earning Assets Under Management Rollforward - Credit & Insurance : $315.64 billion versus $320.66 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $315.64 billion versus $320.66 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Segment Revenues- Realized Principal Investment Income : $209.88 million versus $177.5 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +719.4% change.

: $209.88 million versus $177.5 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +719.4% change. Segment Revenues- Multi-Asset Investing- Realized Principal Investment Income (Loss) : $4.55 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +49.7%.

: $4.55 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +49.7%. Segment Revenues- Fee Related Performance Revenues : $606.45 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $490.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -56.7%.

: $606.45 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $490.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -56.7%. Segment Revenues- Realized Performance Revenues : $1.06 billion compared to the $899.74 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.2% year over year.

: $1.06 billion compared to the $899.74 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.2% year over year. Segment Revenues- Private Equity- Realized Performance Revenues : $351.67 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $479.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%.

: $351.67 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $479.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%. Segment Revenues- Real Estate- Realized Performance Revenues : $73.38 million compared to the $110.38 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +276.1% year over year.

: $73.38 million compared to the $110.38 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +276.1% year over year. Segment Revenues- Total Management and Advisory Fees, Net : $2.06 billion compared to the $2.07 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.9% year over year.

: $2.06 billion compared to the $2.07 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.9% year over year. Segment Revenues- Credit & Insurance- Realized Performance Revenues: $167.62 million versus $93.17 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change.

Here is how Blackstone Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Blackstone Inc. here>>>

Shares of Blackstone Inc. have returned -4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Blackstone Inc. (BX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.