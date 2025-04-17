Blackstone Inc. (BX) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2025, Blackstone Inc. (BX) reported revenue of $2.76 billion, up 8.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.09, compared to $0.98 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.62% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.62 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.04, the EPS surprise was +4.81%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Blackstone Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Assets Under Management : $1,167.46 billion versus $1,157.65 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $1,167.46 billion versus $1,157.65 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Fee-Earning Assets Under Management : $860.07 billion compared to the $855.93 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $860.07 billion compared to the $855.93 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Fee-Earning Assets Under Management Rollforward - Private Equity : $226.22 billion versus $217.64 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $226.22 billion versus $217.64 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Fee-Earning Assets Under Management Rollforward - Real Estate : $282.06 billion versus $280.79 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $282.06 billion versus $280.79 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Segment Revenues- Fee Related Performance Revenues : $293.92 million versus $285.14 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.5% change.

: $293.92 million versus $285.14 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.5% change. Segment Revenues- Base Management Fees : $1.81 billion versus $1.79 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.9% change.

: $1.81 billion versus $1.79 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.9% change. Segment Revenues- Total Management and Advisory Fees, Net : $1.89 billion versus $1.87 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.8% change.

: $1.89 billion versus $1.87 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.8% change. Segment Revenues- Realized Performance Revenues : $460.02 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $544.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.2%.

: $460.02 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $544.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.2%. Segment Revenues- Realized Principal Investment Income : $117.91 million compared to the $60.52 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1086.5% year over year.

: $117.91 million compared to the $60.52 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1086.5% year over year. Segment Revenues- Credit & Insurance- Total Management Fees, Net : $447.04 million compared to the $438.88 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.7% year over year.

: $447.04 million compared to the $438.88 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.7% year over year. Segment Revenues- Private Equity- Base Management Fees : $578.44 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $570.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.5%.

: $578.44 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $570.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.5%. Segment Revenues- Multi-Asset Investing- Total Management Fees, Net: $122.31 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $125.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.7%.

Shares of Blackstone Inc. have returned -13.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Blackstone Inc. (BX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.