Blackstone Inc. (BX) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Blackstone Inc. (BX) reported $3.43 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 24.2%. EPS of $1.36 for the same period compares to $1.09 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.26% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.32 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.35, the EPS surprise was +1.05%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Fee-Earning Assets Under Management Rollforward - Private Equity : $255.84 billion compared to the $247.77 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $255.84 billion compared to the $247.77 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Fee-Earning Assets Under Management Rollforward - Real Estate : $277.50 billion compared to the $281.49 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $277.50 billion compared to the $281.49 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Fee-Earning Assets Under Management Rollforward - Hedge Fund Solutions (Multi-Asset Investing) : $91.00 billion versus $87.52 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $91.00 billion versus $87.52 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Fee-Earning Assets Under Management Rollforward - Credit & Insurance : $313.26 billion versus $328.50 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $313.26 billion versus $328.50 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Segment Revenues- Realized Principal Investment Income : $31.97 million versus $26.42 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -72.9% change.

: $31.97 million versus $26.42 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -72.9% change. Segment Revenues- Credit & Insurance- Total Management Fees, Net : $508.49 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $541.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.7%.

: $508.49 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $541.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.7%. Segment Revenues- Private Equity- Base Management Fees : $659.99 million compared to the $654.38 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.1% year over year.

: $659.99 million compared to the $654.38 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.1% year over year. Segment Revenues- Multi-Asset Investing- Total Management Fees, Net : $144.92 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $144.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.5%.

: $144.92 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $144.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.5%. Segment Revenues- Real Estate- Total Management Fees, Net : $677.48 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $684.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.3%.

: $677.48 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $684.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.3%. Segment Revenues- Private Equity- Total Management Fees, Net : $801.92 million versus $740.04 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29% change.

: $801.92 million versus $740.04 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29% change. Segment Revenues- Total Management and Advisory Fees, Net : $2.13 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.11 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.7%.

: $2.13 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.11 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.7%. Segment Revenues- Base Management Fees: $1.95 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.97 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8%.

Here is how Blackstone Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Blackstone Inc. here>>>

Shares of Blackstone Inc. have returned +19.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Blackstone Inc. (BX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.