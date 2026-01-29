Blackstone Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Blackstone Inc. (BX) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.015 billion, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $703.87 million, or $0.92 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Blackstone Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.244 billion or $1.75 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 41.5% to $4.360 billion from $3.082 billion last year.

Blackstone Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.015 Bln. vs. $703.87 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.30 vs. $0.92 last year. -Revenue: $4.360 Bln vs. $3.082 Bln last year.

