Blackstone in talks to buy Emerson's assets for up to $10 bln - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Emerson Electric Co is in talks with U.S. buyout firm Blackstone Inc to sell a part of its commercial and residential solution business assets, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal, that could be valued between $5 billion and $10 billion, would depend upon how much of the portfolio changes hands, the report said, adding that no final decision has been made and the discussions could fall through.

Blackstone and Emerson Electric declined to comment.

The report comes amid weakening of the housing market due to the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening, marked by oversized interest rate hikes.

The manufacturing giant has reshuffled its business across segments and geographies in the recent times after announcing an $11 billion merger of its software units with rival Aspen Technology Inc AZPN.O last year.

Last month, Emerson Electric announced that it would sell its Russian business to the local management team for an undisclosed amount. Meanwhile, the company said in August that it would sell its InSinkErator unit to Whirlpool Corp WHR.N for $3 billion.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

