Blackstone holds initial talks with Disney for stake in India arm -sources

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 10, 2023 — 11:42 pm EDT

By M. Sriram and Aditya Kalra

MUMBAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Private equity company BlackstoneBX.N has held preliminary discussions with Walt Disney DIS.N to acquire a stake in the Indian arm of the entertainment firm, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Blackstone is the latest suitor for Disney's assets in the hyper competitive Indian market, where it has been exploring a sale or a joint venture partner for the digital and TV business.

Blackstone and Disney declined to comment.

Indian newspaper The Economic Times first reported the talks earlier on Wednesday.

