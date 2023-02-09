Blackstone Holdings III Cuts Stake in Gates Industrial (GTES)

Fintel reports that Blackstone Holdings III has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 178.59MM shares of Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES). This represents 63.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 192.34MM shares and 65.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.15% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.16% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gates Industrial is $13.41. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 2.16% from its latest reported closing price of $13.13.

The projected annual revenue for Gates Industrial is $3,619MM, an increase of 4.10%. The projected annual EPS is $1.19, an increase of 71.78%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 412 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gates Industrial. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 4.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GTES is 0.17%, an increase of 1.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.96% to 320,020K shares. The put/call ratio of GTES is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Blackstone Group holds 178,588K shares representing 63.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 9,576K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,569K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTES by 51.97% over the last quarter.

WFMDX - Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fund Administrator Class holds 8,127K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,182K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTES by 4.52% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,366K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,544K shares, representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTES by 4.21% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 6,840K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,405K shares, representing an increase of 6.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTES by 3.74% over the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gates Corporation plc is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers, and to original equipment ('first-fit') manufacturers as specified components. Gates participates in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets. Its products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets ranging from harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation. Its products are sold in 128 countries across its four commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and East Asia & India.

